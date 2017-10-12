Officials: Indictments could mean end of new Idaho gang

U.S. Attorney for Idaho Bart Davis, center at podium, speaks during a press conference in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Davis said he believes a new offshoot of the street and prison gang Surenos is close to being eradicated after a series of indictments in state and federal court. Also pictured from left to right are: Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Francis Zabari, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms agent Ken Cooper, Idaho Department of Correction Director Henry Atencio, Davis, Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant and FBI supervisor senior resident agent Doug Hart. Rebecca Boone AP Photo