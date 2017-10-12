National Politics

Judge lifts stay so Washington can challenge 3rd travel ban

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 6:22 PM

SEATTLE

A federal judge has granted Washington state the opportunity to challenge the third and latest travel ban announced by President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge James L. Robart on Thursday granted Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson's request to lift a stay that had halted the state's case.

Lifting the stay gives Ferguson and five other states involved in the case — Oregon, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and California — the chance to challenge the latest ban before it takes effect Oct. 18.

Court documents filed by Ferguson Wednesday say Trump administration lawyers did not oppose Ferguson's motion to lift the stay.

The Trump administration in September announced the most recent restrictions, which affect citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen — and some Venezuelan government officials and their families.

