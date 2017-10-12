National Politics

Deputy shoots, kills man during confrontation in S Colorado

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 7:07 PM

PUEBLO, Colo.

A sheriff's deputy is on administrative leave after shooting a man to death during a confrontation in southern Colorado.

Las Animas County Sheriff Jim Casias says deputies who were called to a fire in Valdez, a small community west of Trinidad, saw a man in the area acting suspiciously. The Pueblo Chieftain reports the man, whose name has not been released, fled, and one of the deputies followed him.

Investigators say the man was shot when he attacked the deputy, who was trying to subdue him.

No other information has been released.

