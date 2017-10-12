Monroe schools ask judge to release district from oversight

Monroe City Schools officially has asked a federal judge to release it from ongoing court oversight.
U.S. District Judge Robbie James earlier this month gave the Monroe City School Board permission to file, which automatically triggered the board's motion to terminate judicial supervision and to declare the district unitary. To be declared unitary, a district must show it has eliminated intentional segregation in student, faculty and assignment, transportation, extracurricular activities and facilities.
The News-Star reports the U.S. Department of Justice has 21 days to file any opposition.
