Virginia voter registration deadline quickly approaching

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 10:42 PM

RICHMOND, Va.

The deadline to register to vote in next month's election is quickly approaching.

The Virginia Department of Elections says voters must be registered by Monday.

Any Virginian can check or update their registration information or register for the first time online . Registered voters can also preview their ballot or request an absentee ballot through the website.

You may also register at your local voter registration office. Opportunities are also available at DMV customer service centers and social service offices.

The election is Nov. 7. Voters will be choosing the next governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. All 100 seats in the House of Delegates are also up for election. Democrats have a longshot chance at taking back control of the chamber from Republicans.

