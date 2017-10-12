Thurston County authorities arrest suspect in fatal shooting

The Thurston County Sheriff's Department states a 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder for a fatal shooting.
The Olympian reports that 32-year-old Shaddie Graham was found dead on Sept. 29 on a wooded trial near Guerin Park.
The suspect was arrested Oct. 2 on suspicion of a probation violation. And then after further investigating, the Sheriff's Office found evidence to book him on first-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree, trafficking stolen property in the first degree and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
He was then booked again on Thursday for first-degree murder when ballistics results returned from the Washington State Patrol's crime lab confirmed details of the investigation.
