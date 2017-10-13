Federal judge denies plea deal for accused heroin dealer

A man accused of dealing heroin in West Virginia had his plea deal rejected by a federal judge.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Judge Joseph Goodwin on Tuesday denied the agreement Antoine Dericus Wilmore reached with federal prosecutors.
Wilmore is accused of selling drugs throughout Charleston and pleaded guilty to one count of distributing heroin on May 18. Under the deal, prosecutors would've dismissed seven other charges against him from a federal indictment in September 2016.
Goodwin's order said making the trial public "furthers the ideals of deterrence, retribution and rehabilitation," in the opioid crisis.
This was the second deal in a drug trafficking case that Goodwin denied this year, as he'd rejected one for Charles York Walker Jr.
