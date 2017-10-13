National Politics

NYPD: Officer shoots leg of suspect brandishing BB gun

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 3:20 AM

NEW YORK

The New York Police Department says an officer has shot and wounded a man who was wielding a BB gun.

Officials say the unidentified 19-year-old suspect is now in the hospital after Thursday's late-night shooting in Brooklyn. Police encountered the man after receiving reports of a man with a gun in a local store.

Authorities say the man fled when officers tried to take him into custody. The chase ended after an officer fired one round into the suspect's leg after he saw the man holding a gun.

Police later determined it was a BB gun.

Officials are investigating the shooting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

    Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday introduced legislation to close what she calls an automatic weapons loophole that allows gun owners to convert semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic machines. The gunman who killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others in Las Vegas, Nevada had a dozen guns that were outfitted with a “bump stock” device.

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:44

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View More Video