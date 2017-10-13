National Politics

Group rallies against rent control ballot question

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 6:24 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

A group of landlords, real estate agents and developers is trying to persuade voters in Maine's largest city not to approve a rent control ordinance.

The Portland Press Herald reports that more than 100 people gathered Thursday in Portland for a rally organized by the group Say No To Rent Control.

A question on the Nov. 7 ballot will ask voters if they want to enact an ordinance that would limit rent increases and make it more difficult to evict tenants.

Critics of the proposal say it may be well-intentioned, but it will ultimately be bad for renters by discouraging landlords from investing in their properties.

Proponents say the measure is needed to combat rising rents. Landlords say rents have been stable in the past two years.

