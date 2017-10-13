National Politics

Candidates for Maine governor already in double digits

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 7:54 AM

The 2018 race for governor of Maine is already a crowded field. The following candidates have announced their candidacy for Maine governor to the state:

DEMOCRATS

James Boyle, former state senator

Adam Cote, attorney

State Sen. Mark Dion

Patrick Eisenhart, retired U.S. Coast Guard officer

Mark Eves, former state speaker of the House

Attorney General Janet Mills

Diane Russell, former state representative

Betsy Sweet, activist

Martin Vachon, former gubernatorial candidate

REPUBLICANS

Rep. Kenneth Fredette, House minority leader

State Sen. Garrett Mason

Mary Mayhew, former health and human services commissioner

GREEN INDEPENDENT

Jay Parker Lunt Dresser, former congressional candidate

Elizabeth Marsano, former crisis center worker

LIBERTARIAN

Richard Light, former congressional candidate

UNAFFILIATED

State Treasurer Terry Hayes

Alan Caron, nonprofit president

