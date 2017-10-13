Candidates for Maine governor already in double digits

The 2018 race for governor of Maine is already a crowded field. The following candidates have announced their candidacy for Maine governor to the state:
DEMOCRATS
James Boyle, former state senator
Adam Cote, attorney
State Sen. Mark Dion
Patrick Eisenhart, retired U.S. Coast Guard officer
Mark Eves, former state speaker of the House
Attorney General Janet Mills
Diane Russell, former state representative
Betsy Sweet, activist
Martin Vachon, former gubernatorial candidate
REPUBLICANS
Rep. Kenneth Fredette, House minority leader
State Sen. Garrett Mason
Mary Mayhew, former health and human services commissioner
GREEN INDEPENDENT
Jay Parker Lunt Dresser, former congressional candidate
Elizabeth Marsano, former crisis center worker
LIBERTARIAN
Richard Light, former congressional candidate
UNAFFILIATED
State Treasurer Terry Hayes
Alan Caron, nonprofit president
