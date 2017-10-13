National Politics

Court rejects challenge to Alabama districting map

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 9:10 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

A federal court has dismissed a challenge to Alabama's new legislative districting maps.

A three-judge panel ruled that Democrats who fought three Jefferson County districts redrawn under the plan lacked the legal standing to bring their challenge.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that the judges also ruled that the challenge failed to provide a legal standard for the court to consider.

Opponents filed suit over the latest legislative districting approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature last spring. Judges had ordered lawmakers to draw new lines before the 2018 election.

Black lawmakers claimed the map wrongly packed black voters who tend to vote Democratic into a handful of districts.

Plaintiffs' attorney James Blacksher says the issue will likely come up again after the next U.S. Census in 2020.

