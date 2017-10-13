Officer's personal vehicle stole from department parking lot

Police are looking for a brazen thief who stole a suburban St. Louis police officer's personal jeep, with his badge and two guns inside the vehicle, from the police department parking lot.
KTVI-TV reports that the Hillsdale officer's vehicle was recovered Thursday afternoon, but the guns and badges are still missing.
The theft happened Wednesday. Hillsdale Police Chief Herb Simmons says the officers was at the gun range and left his personal items and badge in the jeep. Someone broke into the jeep and two police cars. Three bulletproof vests also were stolen.
The stolen vehicle was found two blocks away. No arrests have been made.
Hillsdale is a village of about 1,500 residents in north St. Louis County.
