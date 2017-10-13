National Politics

DeVos fundraising visit expected to draw protests

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 3:21 PM

BELLEVUE, Wash.

An appearance from Education Secretary Betsy DeVos at a sold-out dinner for a conservative think tank in Bellevue is expected to draw hundreds of protesters and counterprotesters.

DeVos will speak at the Washington Policy Center's annual fundraiser in Bellevue Friday evening.

Organizers for the anti-DeVos demonstration say protesters will gather at 5 p.m.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, King County Executive Dow Constantine, Bellevue Mayor John Stokes and Democratic Rep. Mia Gregerson of SeaTac, along with public school teachers, are scheduled to speak at the protest.

The protesters also will include a group of charter-school parents who say they object to DeVos' school voucher policies. DeVos is a strong supporter of charter schools.

The Washington State Republican Party plans to counterprotest, saying they want to support "our urban minority students who excel when given quality educations in charter schools."

