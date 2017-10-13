University of Cincinnati to allow white nationalist to speak

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday introduced legislation to close what she calls an automatic weapons loophole that allows gun owners to convert semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic machines. The gunman who killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others in Las Vegas, Nevada had a dozen guns that were outfitted with a “bump stock” device.