The Latest: Light turnout expected for Louisiana's election

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 6:11 AM

BATON ROUGE, La.

The Latest on Louisiana's election (all times local):

8:10 a.m.

Louisiana voters are casting ballots in a fall election to fill the state treasurer's seat, decide whether to add new provisions to the state constitution and settle municipal competitions.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Saturday. They close at 8 p.m.

The races seem to have drawn little interest, and Secretary of State Tom Schedler predicts a dismal turnout, around 15 percent.

Six candidates are vying to be Louisiana's next treasurer, the state's chief money manager. Republican John Kennedy left the seat after 17 years after his U.S. Senate election.

Three Republicans are vying for a vacant position on Louisiana's utility regulatory board, the Public Service Commission. The most high-profile municipal race is in New Orleans, where 18 candidates are competing to be the next mayor.

Runoffs, as needed, will be Nov. 18.

___

Louisiana is holding a special statewide election to choose the next state treasurer, filling a seat that is open for the first time in nearly two decades.

Also on Saturday's ballot are three proposals to add new provisions to the Louisiana Constitution, selection of the next member of Louisiana's Public Service Commission and municipal races around the state.

Polls open Saturday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. local time.

Turnout is expected to be low since the races have drawn little interest. Races will head to a Nov. 18 runoff if no contender tops 50 percent.

Top of the ballot is the treasurer's race. Six candidates are in the competition to be Louisiana's chief money manager. Republican John Kennedy left the seat after his U.S. Senate election.

