National Politics

Providence police: Officer shoots into stolen car, 1 injured

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 10:31 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Authorities say one man is injured after police shot into a stolen car that tried to run over an officer.

Providence Deputy Police Chief Thomas Verdi tells reporters that officers were following the stolen vehicle, which is also believed to be connected to a shooting last week. Verdi says the officers tried to stop the stolen vehicle early Saturday and exited their car. He says the stolen car then tried to run over an officer.

Verdi says an officer fired shots into the vehicle and the car fled, leading to a chase throughout Providence. Verdi says the chase ended in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Police say the driver was shot once in his arm and taken to the hospital. He says a passenger is in custody.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

    Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday introduced legislation to close what she calls an automatic weapons loophole that allows gun owners to convert semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic machines. The gunman who killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others in Las Vegas, Nevada had a dozen guns that were outfitted with a “bump stock” device.

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:44

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View More Video