Committee proposes ban on feeding wildlife in Minot

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 10:30 AM

MINOT, N.D.

A proposed ordinance in Minot says people who feed wildlife could be subject to fines.

The ordinance was proposed by a City Council's Animal Nuisance Committee, which is studying solutions to nuisance animals, including deer, geese, turkeys, raccoons and rabbits, the Minot Daily News reported. A penalty fine for feeding the animals could cost up to $1,000.

The ordinance also recommends the City Council leave open the possibility of selective urban hunting in its effort to ban archery and crossbow hunting in city limits.

North Dakota Game & Fish Outreach Biologist Greg Gullickson said in certain situations hunting can be used as "a tool that has worked for other communities." He has said more than 20 communities in the state are allowing some form of legalized hunting in the city limits.

In Minot, anyone with a bow hunter's license is able to hunt. Urban hunting is expected to be discussed at the committee's next meeting on Oct. 18.

The council has approved the ordinance on first reading and can amend it before giving its final approval.

The Minot Police Department has responded to nearly 300 calls related to nuisance animals since January 2016. Police Chief Jason Olson said so far in 2017, the police department has received 64 deer calls.

