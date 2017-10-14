National Politics

Woman, 64, killed as unintended target in Chicago shooting

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 9:10 AM

CHICAGO

Chicago authorities say a 64-year-old woman has died as an unintended target of gun violence.

Sixty-four-year-old Cynthia Trevillion was hit by a stray bullet around 6:30 p.m. Friday as she was walking to a Chicago Transit Authority station on the city's North Side. She was hit in the head and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Chicago police are calling it a "tragic accident." City officials say the gunfire came from an SUV in the area.

Trevillion has been identified as a Chicago Waldorf School teacher.

Another fatal shooting took place around 8:15 p.m. A 52-year-old was struck in the chest as he sat in a parked car on the city's South Side. He was identified as Victor Carillo of Chicago.

Separately, a 13-year-old boy was wounded in a Friday shooting.

