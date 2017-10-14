National Politics

New Hampshire lawmakers play ball to help homeless veterans

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 11:47 AM

MERRIMACK, N.H.

New Hampshire lawmakers will be reaching across the aisle and running around the bases to raise money for homeless veterans.

The Veterans Interest Caucus organized Saturday's Legislative Softball Classic, which is being held at the Anheuser-Busch athletic complex in Merrimack. Proceeds will go to Manchester's Liberty House, which provides housing and other support for veterans transitioning out of homelessness.

The game is modeled in part on Washington's annual Congressional Baseball Game and will feature a bipartisan, seven-inning contest.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

    Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday introduced legislation to close what she calls an automatic weapons loophole that allows gun owners to convert semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic machines. The gunman who killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others in Las Vegas, Nevada had a dozen guns that were outfitted with a “bump stock” device.

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:44

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View More Video