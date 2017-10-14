National Politics

State Democratic Party chair steps down to residential move

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 12:19 PM

PHOENIX

The Arizona Democratic Party's chair says she's stepping down because she's no longer eligible to hold the office and that a party official will temporarily hold the reins until a permanent replacement is selected.

Alexis Tameron says Arizona law required her to vacate her position as precinct committee member and member of the party's state committee because she has moved to Phoenix from Tempe.

Tameron says First Vice Chair Bill Roe is taking over as acting chair pending selection of a new chair by the state committee. Roe is a former state party chair.

The state committee's next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 27.

