National Politics

FBI probes Columbus Day vandalism of Texas tribe's statue

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 2:42 PM

EL PASO, Texas

A $10,000 reward is being offered as the FBI continues investigating the Columbus Day vandalism of a statue of a Native American woman on tribal land in West Texas.

The El Paso Times reports federal authorities are investigating who poured red paint on a statue honoring Nestora Granillo Piarote, a member of the Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo tribe, also known as the Tiguas.

Investigators believe the vandalism happened early on Oct. 9 at the Tigua Indian Cultural Center.

The FBI is handling at the case as a civil rights investigation.

Officials say they are trying to determine whether the vandalism was bias motivated.

Tigua Lt. Gov. Chris Gomez says the vandalism has brought tribal members closer together and there has been an outpouring of support from the El Paso community.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

    Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday introduced legislation to close what she calls an automatic weapons loophole that allows gun owners to convert semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic machines. The gunman who killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others in Las Vegas, Nevada had a dozen guns that were outfitted with a “bump stock” device.

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:44

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View More Video