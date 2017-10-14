National Politics

Russell Fagg joins Montana Republican Senate race

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 3:41 PM

BILLINGS, Mont.

Russell Fagg, a just-retired district judge and former state legislator, says he will seek the Republican nomination to run against U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

Fagg made his announcement Saturday in Billings. He stressed jobs and Tester's votes for gun control measures as reasons why he is running.

Tester is a two-term Democrat who had been considered one of that party's most vulnerable incumbents seeking re-election in 2018.

State Attorney General Tim Fox and former U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke declined to run. Zinke was an obvious first choice for the GOP until he became President Donald Trump's Interior Secretary.

State Auditor Matt Rosendale, state Sen. Al Olszewski and Bozeman businessman Troy Downing are seeking the GOP nomination. Lolita Zinke, wife of Ryan Zinke, is Downing's campaign chairwoman.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

    Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday introduced legislation to close what she calls an automatic weapons loophole that allows gun owners to convert semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic machines. The gunman who killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others in Las Vegas, Nevada had a dozen guns that were outfitted with a “bump stock” device.

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:44

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View More Video