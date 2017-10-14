The Latest: New Orleans mayor's race heads to Nov. runoff

FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu speaks in Washington on race in America and his decision to take down Confederate monuments in his city. If New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has a preference as to who will succeed him next year, he's keeping quiet about it, for now. He isn't making an endorsement in a Saturday election featuring 18 candidates. Nobody is expected to get a majority in that race, meaning there will likely be a November runoff between the top two finishers. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo