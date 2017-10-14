FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu speaks in Washington on race in America and his decision to take down Confederate monuments in his city. If New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has a preference as to who will succeed him next year, he's keeping quiet about it, for now. He isn't making an endorsement in a Saturday election featuring 18 candidates. Nobody is expected to get a majority in that race, meaning there will likely be a November runoff between the top two finishers.
FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu speaks in Washington on race in America and his decision to take down Confederate monuments in his city. If New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has a preference as to who will succeed him next year, he's keeping quiet about it, for now. He isn't making an endorsement in a Saturday election featuring 18 candidates. Nobody is expected to get a majority in that race, meaning there will likely be a November runoff between the top two finishers. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo
FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu speaks in Washington on race in America and his decision to take down Confederate monuments in his city. If New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has a preference as to who will succeed him next year, he's keeping quiet about it, for now. He isn't making an endorsement in a Saturday election featuring 18 candidates. Nobody is expected to get a majority in that race, meaning there will likely be a November runoff between the top two finishers. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo

National Politics

The Latest: New Orleans mayor's race heads to Nov. runoff

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 8:30 PM

NEW ORLEANS

The Latest on the New Orleans mayor's race (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

Another month will be needed to settle who will be New Orleans' next mayor.

The field of candidates was whittled from 18 to two in Saturday's election, to determine who will be the successor to Mayor Mitch Landrieu, a term-limited Democrat who leaves office next year.

According to uncertified returns from the Secretary of State's office, the top two vote-getters appear to be City Council member Latoya Cantrell and former municipal court Judge Desiree Charbonnet (DEZ'-ih-ray SHAR'-buh-nay). Both are Democrats.

The runoff will be held Nov. 18.

Cantrell rose to prominence in New Orleans as a neighborhood activist after Katrina, then won a City Council seat. Charbonnet, part of a powerful political family in New Orleans, first won office as the city's recorder of mortgages before winning a municipal judgeship 10 years ago.

___

7 a.m.

Eighteen people are on the ballot as New Orleans voters choose a successor to Mayor Mitch Landrieu, a term-limited Democrat who leaves office next year.

There appears little chance of anyone getting a majority in Saturday's race, meaning the top two finishers would meet in a November runoff.

Three people have led pre-election polls: Former state civil court Judge Michael Bagneris, City Council member Latoya Cantrell and former municipal court Judge Desiree Charbonnet (DEZ'-ih-ray SHAR'-buh-nay); Businessman Troy Henry also gained enough support to earn a spot in a recent televised candidate forum.

All four are Democrats.

Top issues include the city's lingering violent crime problem and problems with an antiquated pumping system that drains city streets in heavy rains.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

    Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday introduced legislation to close what she calls an automatic weapons loophole that allows gun owners to convert semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic machines. The gunman who killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others in Las Vegas, Nevada had a dozen guns that were outfitted with a “bump stock” device.

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:44

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View More Video