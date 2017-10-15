National Politics

FEMA grants most Rhode Island requests after major disasters

Associated Press

October 15, 2017 12:07 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Communities in Rhode Island have received most of the money they've requested from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to recover from major disasters over the past decade.

The Associated Press analyzed a decade's worth of data from FEMA to show how often it accepts or denies final appeals for disaster assistance.

The data shows that FEMA funded about 1,850 projects from 679 applicants in Rhode Island, totaling $69 million. Another 30 project applications weren't funded. A few projects received less money than requested. There were three appeals to FEMA headquarters. All were denied.

Nationwide, the denials far outnumbered the grants in FEMA's final appeal process, costing local entities at least $1.2 billion during the period examined.

The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency's director says Rhode Island has been treated fairly.

