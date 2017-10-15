National Politics

Virginia has appealed few of FEMA's denials over storm aid

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 6:17 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Since 1998, the federal government has given Virginia and its cities and counties more than $600 million to help recover from hurricanes, crippling blizzards and summer storms.

But a handful of local governments have argued the payout should have been higher. They failed to get a total of nearly $5 million in aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency — even after appealing the agency's initial denials. The requests included help to cover the costs of tree stump removal and emergency responder pay.

According to an analysis by The Associated Press, some local governments across the country have received less than expected. Others had to repay some or all of the aid they received. FEMA has denied requests if it concluded projects failed to comply with its voluminous requirements.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

    Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday introduced legislation to close what she calls an automatic weapons loophole that allows gun owners to convert semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic machines. The gunman who killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others in Las Vegas, Nevada had a dozen guns that were outfitted with a “bump stock” device.

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:44

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View More Video