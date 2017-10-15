National Politics

Gunfire inside suburban Dallas building; man in custody

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 1:17 PM

PLANO, Texas

One man is in custody and a rifle has been recovered after workers inside a suburban Dallas office building called police after hearing gunshots.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley says the person was taken into custody without incident Sunday morning. Police found bullet holes inside the building.

No injuries have been reported and authorities say a sweep of the building found no other suspects.

Authorities are trying to determine how the gunman got in.

Plano is about 20 miles north of Dallas.

