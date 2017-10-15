National Politics

Field of GOP challengers to Sen. Elizabeth Warren firming up

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 1:24 PM

BOSTON

The Republican field of challengers to Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is firming up.

On Saturday Beth Lindstrom, a Groton resident and one-time aide to former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney, formally announced her candidacy.

Lindstrom said she will work with President Donald Trump when he is right and oppose him when he is wrong.

Lindstrom was former executive director of the Massachusetts State Lottery and also the first woman executive director of the Massachusetts Republican Party.

Businessman John Kingston, who has poured $3 million into his campaign, will formally announce his candidacy later this month.

State Rep. Geoff Diehl and technology entrepreneur Shiva Ayyadurai are also seeking the GOP nomination.

Warren is up for election to a second term next year. She has $12.8 million in her campaign account.

