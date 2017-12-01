FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the San Francisco Police Department shows Jose Ines Garcia Zarate. A jury has reached a verdict Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in the trial of Mexican man at center of immigration debate in the San Francisco pier shooting.
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the San Francisco Police Department shows Jose Ines Garcia Zarate. A jury has reached a verdict Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in the trial of Mexican man at center of immigration debate in the San Francisco pier shooting. San Francisco Police Department via AP, File)
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the San Francisco Police Department shows Jose Ines Garcia Zarate. A jury has reached a verdict Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in the trial of Mexican man at center of immigration debate in the San Francisco pier shooting. San Francisco Police Department via AP, File)

National Politics

Trump: Dems will lose voters because they are weak on crime

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 03:56 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats for the death of a woman on a San Francisco pier, saying she died because they are "so weak on Crime" and that they will lose upcoming elections because of it.

Trump is tweeting about the case of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, an undocumented Mexican immigrant who was acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges. Zarate said the slaying of Steinle was an accident.

Trump wrote that Zarate "came back and back over the weakly protected Obama border, always committing crimes and being violent, and yet this info was not used in court. His exoneration is a complete travesty of justice. BUILD THE WALL!"

Trump said Democrats are "so weak on Crime that they will pay a big price in the 2018 and 2020 Elections."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

'Every house is gone and the school is all that's left,' says Sonoma schools leader 1:13

'Every house is gone and the school is all that's left,' says Sonoma schools leader

Pause
Where to catch light parades in Sacramento region 1:00

Where to catch light parades in Sacramento region

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers 0:18

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers

49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center 1:20

49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center

What happens during a school lockdown? 1:32

What happens during a school lockdown?

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building' 0:40

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building'

Painting the Delta 1:33

Painting the Delta

Urban decay takes a toll on the 1000 block of J Street 1:17

Urban decay takes a toll on the 1000 block of J Street

Homeless in Sacramento 2:57

Homeless in Sacramento

What it's like to run the California International Marathon 1:28

What it's like to run the California International Marathon

  • Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

    Jurors found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder on Thursday in the killing of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate. Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate didn't deny shooting Steinle and said it was an accident. Before the shooting, the San Francisco sheriff's department had released him from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation. Its "sanctuary city" law limits cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. President Donald Trump cited the case during his campaign in a bid to show the country needed tougher immigration policies.

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

Jurors found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder on Thursday in the killing of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate. Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate didn't deny shooting Steinle and said it was an accident. Before the shooting, the San Francisco sheriff's department had released him from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation. Its "sanctuary city" law limits cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. President Donald Trump cited the case during his campaign in a bid to show the country needed tougher immigration policies.

KGO via AP

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

'Every house is gone and the school is all that's left,' says Sonoma schools leader 1:13

'Every house is gone and the school is all that's left,' says Sonoma schools leader

Pause
Where to catch light parades in Sacramento region 1:00

Where to catch light parades in Sacramento region

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers 0:18

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers

49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center 1:20

49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center

What happens during a school lockdown? 1:32

What happens during a school lockdown?

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building' 0:40

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building'

Painting the Delta 1:33

Painting the Delta

Urban decay takes a toll on the 1000 block of J Street 1:17

Urban decay takes a toll on the 1000 block of J Street

Homeless in Sacramento 2:57

Homeless in Sacramento

What it's like to run the California International Marathon 1:28

What it's like to run the California International Marathon

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

View More Video