Senators spar over GOP-backed tax bill

Senators on both sides of the aisle debated the proposed GOP backed tax-reform plan Nov. 30, 2017. Republicans were able to bring the legislation to a vote using Senate rules that allowed them to approve it with a simple majority.
US Senate Television
Rep. Paul Ryan and Rep. Adam Schiff talked to reporters after Republican House members voted to release a memo containing classified information about the federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign.
President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on
A day after President Donald Trump apparently described African countries as "shithole countries" in White House meetings, the president repeated the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr: "that no matter what the color of our skin, or the place of
Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.
At a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. Wednesday, Roy Moore's lawyer Phillip L. Jauregui attempted to undermine the former judge's accusers. Jauregui specifically focused on Beverly Young Nelson, 56, who said on Monday that Moore sexually assaul
Six contractors had until October 26 to complete eight models of President Trump's border wall at a site near the Otay Mesa border crossing with Mexico in San Diego, Calif. The prototypes are between 18 and 30 feet high and cost the government up
Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) announced that he will not seek re-election next year during a speech on the Senate floor on Oct. 24. Flake’s speech criticized the current state of politics. “Politics can make us silent when we should speak,” Flake said. “
During a hurricane briefing in Puerto Rico on Tuesday, President Donald Trump decided to make a joke about the cost of hurricane recovery and it didn't go over well: "I hate to tell you Puerto Rico, but you have thrown our budget a little out of w
Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain on Tuesday that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton. In a statement, he said was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent." The emails with music publici
President Trump and Russia's president, Vladimir V. Putin, have exchanged many compliments over the past year. We looked at the basis of the mutual respect between the two men who will meet for the first time this week.
Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., released the Senate Republican health care bill details on Thursday. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, also spoke on the Senate floor stating the bill is not as great as the GOP suggests.