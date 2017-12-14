5 cars of coal train derail in West Virginia

State authorities say five cars of a coal train derailed Thursday morning in West Virginia, with some coal spilling into a stream.
The Department of Environmental Conservation says the cars went off the tracks on First Energy's Harrison Power Plant property in Harrison County in the northern part of the state.
The amount of coal spilled wasn't immediately determined. The train was from Harrison County Coal facility.
According to the DEP, two of the five cars went into Robinson Run, spilling some coal into the narrow, shallow stream and some on its steep bank.
The agency planned to sample water near the site and pump water from upstream around the spill site to prevent additional contamination.
CSX didn't immediately respond to requests for information.
