No charges in St. Paul police shooting that left man dead

Prosecutors have declined to file criminal charges against police officers who shot and killed a black man in St. Paul after he pointed a gun at them.
Twenty-nine-year-old Cordale Quinn Handy was killed March 15 after police responded to a disturbance in which several shots were fired.
According to a memorandum released by prosecutors, Handy was acting erratically and refused officers' demands to drop his gun. The Ramsey County Attorney's Office said Friday that the use of deadly force by St. Paul officers Mikko Norman and Nathaniel Younce was justified.
Handy was from Waukegan, Illinois. His mother has filed a federal lawsuit against the officers and the city. Attorney Andrew Stroth said the family is disappointed in the prosecutors' decision and is reviewing investigative materials. He says the family believes the shooting was unjustified.
