National Politics

No charges in St. Paul police shooting that left man dead

The Associated Press

December 15, 2017 12:53 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Prosecutors have declined to file criminal charges against police officers who shot and killed a black man in St. Paul after he pointed a gun at them.

Twenty-nine-year-old Cordale Quinn Handy was killed March 15 after police responded to a disturbance in which several shots were fired.

According to a memorandum released by prosecutors, Handy was acting erratically and refused officers' demands to drop his gun. The Ramsey County Attorney's Office said Friday that the use of deadly force by St. Paul officers Mikko Norman and Nathaniel Younce was justified.

Handy was from Waukegan, Illinois. His mother has filed a federal lawsuit against the officers and the city. Attorney Andrew Stroth said the family is disappointed in the prosecutors' decision and is reviewing investigative materials. He says the family believes the shooting was unjustified.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Senators spar over GOP-backed tax bill

    Senators on both sides of the aisle debated the proposed GOP backed tax-reform plan Nov. 30, 2017. Republicans were able to bring the legislation to a vote using Senate rules that allowed them to approve it with a simple majority.

Senators spar over GOP-backed tax bill

Senators spar over GOP-backed tax bill 2:00

Senators spar over GOP-backed tax bill
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 3:24

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

View More Video