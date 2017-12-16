National Politics

NYC mayor signs bill to enable online voter registration

The Associated Press

December 16, 2017 01:23 PM

NEW YORK

New York City's mayor has signed legislation to enable all city voters to register online.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the bill he signed Saturday is one step toward fixing the city's "antiquated" electoral system.

Under the new legislation, the city will create an online portal and mobile app for voters to register or update their registration. The City Council passed the bill last month.

New York state voters can already register online through the Department of Motor Vehicles, but only if they have a driver's license or other DMV-issued identification. Many New York City residents don't drive and don't have identification from the DMV.

De Blasio said that if someone asks how to register to vote, "everyone will be able to answer, 'There's an app for that.'"

