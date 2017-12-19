National Politics

Authorities: Officer fatally shoots hatchet-wielding man

The Associated Press

December 19, 2017 05:57 PM

OAK PARK, Mich.

Authorities say a police officer in suburban Detroit has fatally shot a hatchet-wielding man who had threatened a shooting.

Steve Cooper, director of Oak Park's public safety department, says the man called police Monday evening and told them he had a gun and a hatchet. Cooper says the man said he would "shoot up the neighborhood" and confronted officers who responded to a home.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 48-year-old Todd A. Stone.

Cooper says one of the officers shot Stone after he advanced toward them "wielding the hatchet in a threatening manner."

Stone was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner's office said Tuesday he was shot three times.

Cooper says the officer who shot Stone has been placed on paid administrative leave. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

