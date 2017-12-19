Texas general gives update about fight against Islamic State

The commander leading the anti-Islamic State campaign in the Middle East says challenges remain despite pushing IS from territories in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Fort Hood commander Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II spoke with Texas media outlets in a video conference from Baghdad on Monday.
He says about 240 soldiers from the sprawling Army post in Texas left for a yearlong deployment in August. They're part of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, a global coalition formed to fight the Islamic State.
Funk says areas in the region face a lengthy rebuilding process. He says troops will have to work to clear more than 8,000 improvised explosive devices left by fleeing IS soldiers in order to make neighborhoods livable again.
The coalition gives Iraqi and Syrian forces training, advice and assistance, including direct artillery and airstrikes on enemy forces.
