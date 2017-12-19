Springfield attorney to challenge Democrat Rep. Richard Neal

A Springfield attorney has decided to challenge U.S. Rep. Richard Neal in next year's Democratic primary.
Tahirah Amatul-Wadud officially launched her campaign Tuesday with stops across western Massachusetts.
Amatul-Wadud is a member of the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women and a board member for the Massachusetts Council of American-Islamic Relations.
According to her website , Tahirah Amatul-Wadud has focused on domestic relations and civil rights law. She has also specialized in advocating for the rights of religiously-persecuted individuals and supports a single payer health care program.
Neal — who represents the state's 1st Congressional District — was first elected to Congress in 1988. He currently has more than $3.2 million in his campaign account.
Neal also serves at the top Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee.
