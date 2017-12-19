Congressional candidate attorney, Tahirah Amatul-Wadud, launches her campaign's first public appearance at Dottie's Coffee Lounge in Pittsfield, Mass., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. The Springfield attorney has decided to challenge U.S. Rep. Richard Neal in next year's Democratic primary.
National Politics

Springfield attorney to challenge Democrat Rep. Richard Neal

The Associated Press

December 19, 2017 07:30 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.

A Springfield attorney has decided to challenge U.S. Rep. Richard Neal in next year's Democratic primary.

Tahirah Amatul-Wadud officially launched her campaign Tuesday with stops across western Massachusetts.

Amatul-Wadud is a member of the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women and a board member for the Massachusetts Council of American-Islamic Relations.

According to her website , Tahirah Amatul-Wadud has focused on domestic relations and civil rights law. She has also specialized in advocating for the rights of religiously-persecuted individuals and supports a single payer health care program.

Neal — who represents the state's 1st Congressional District — was first elected to Congress in 1988. He currently has more than $3.2 million in his campaign account.

Neal also serves at the top Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee.

