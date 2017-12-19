National Politics

Former aide accuses Hartford council president of harassment

The Associated Press

December 19, 2017 05:38 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 8 MINUTES AGO

HARTFORD, Conn.

The president of the Hartford City Council has been accused of sexual harassment and discrimination by a former aide.

The Hartford Courant reports the aide filed a complaint on Dec. 13 against Council President Thomas "TJ" Clarke II. The complaint also names City Clerk John Bazzano and Olga Colon, a former council assistant.

The former aide says Clark, Bazzano, and Colon discriminated against her because she's white. Clarke is black, Bazzano is white and Colon is Hispanic.

The complaint also alleges that Clarke sent the aide inappropriate text messages about her appearance and sex life.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Messages seeking comment were referred to the city's corporation counsel and were not immediately returned.

Democratic Mayor Luke Bronin says that based on the text messages in the complaint, he does not believe Clarke can continue to serve in a position of leadership.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Senators spar over GOP-backed tax bill

    Senators on both sides of the aisle debated the proposed GOP backed tax-reform plan Nov. 30, 2017. Republicans were able to bring the legislation to a vote using Senate rules that allowed them to approve it with a simple majority.

Senators spar over GOP-backed tax bill

Senators spar over GOP-backed tax bill 2:00

Senators spar over GOP-backed tax bill
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 3:24

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

View More Video