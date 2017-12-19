Former aide accuses Hartford council president of harassment

The president of the Hartford City Council has been accused of sexual harassment and discrimination by a former aide.
The Hartford Courant reports the aide filed a complaint on Dec. 13 against Council President Thomas "TJ" Clarke II. The complaint also names City Clerk John Bazzano and Olga Colon, a former council assistant.
The former aide says Clark, Bazzano, and Colon discriminated against her because she's white. Clarke is black, Bazzano is white and Colon is Hispanic.
The complaint also alleges that Clarke sent the aide inappropriate text messages about her appearance and sex life.
Never miss a local story.
Messages seeking comment were referred to the city's corporation counsel and were not immediately returned.
Democratic Mayor Luke Bronin says that based on the text messages in the complaint, he does not believe Clarke can continue to serve in a position of leadership.
Comments