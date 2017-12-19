Judge: Nevada Supreme Court will make next execution ruling

Death row inmate Scott Dozier appears for his court hearing via video at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Dozier, 47, has been on death row since 2007 for convictions in separate murders in Phoenix and Las Vegas. A judge in Las Vegas kept the condemned prison inmate's execution on hold Tuesday over concerns about a never-before-tried three-drug combination planned for use during Nevada's first execution in more than 11 years. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP Erik Verduzco