Lawsuit filed in fatal Bernalillo County deputy shootings

The Associated Press

December 19, 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in the connection with the fatal shooting of a truck passenger by a Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputy last month.

Martin Jim died in the Nov. 17 shooting along with the vehicle's driver Isaac Padilla.

The deputy involved told authorities that he fired several rounds at Padilla who tried to flee in a stolen pickup truck because he feared for the safety of his colleagues as the suspect revved the engine after being cornered.

Shawntay Ortiz filed the suit Tuesday in state district court. He's seeking damages for the death of 25-year-old Jim, who was his partner.

The suit says Jim didn't pose a danger to anyone.

Sheriff's officials say the office will wait to address the allegations during the litigation process.

