The Latest: Man shot by Minneapolis police identified

The Latest on the shooting of a man by Minneapolis police officers at City Hall (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Authorities have identified a man who was shot by Minneapolis police at City Hall.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a news release Tuesday night that 18-year-old Marcus Fischer of Minneapolis is at a hospital being treated for his injuries. The BCA says it is interviewing the officers who were involved in the shooting or witnessed it.

The BCA says it will release additional information, including the names of the officers who fired their weapons, once the interviews are complete.

The shooting happened Monday inside a Minneapolis Police Department interview room. The head of the Minneapolis police union, Bob Kroll, says the man who was shot was cutting his throat with a knife and the officers intervened. He says the officers were "heroic."

___

11:20 a.m.

The head of the Minneapolis police union says officers were "heroic" in shooting a man who was slitting his own throat at City Hall.

The incident happened Monday in an interview room at the Minneapolis Police Department. Union president Bob Kroll says video of the incident will show the officers tried to deescalate the situation, then had to intervene as the man was intent on taking his life.

The shooting is being investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. While Kroll declined to talk about the shooting itself, he says the man had just confessed to a shooting and the investigator went to get him water. The investigator returned to find the man harming himself. Kroll says he was cutting his throat with a knife.

The man was taken to a hospital. His condition wasn't immediately available.

