President Donald Trump listens as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson speaks during an event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, in Washington.
President Donald Trump listens as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson speaks during an event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, in Washington. Evan Vucci AP Photo
President Donald Trump listens as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson speaks during an event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, in Washington. Evan Vucci AP Photo

National Politics

Trump lawyer allegedly paid porn star to keep affair with president under wraps

By DENIS SLATTERY New York Daily News

January 12, 2018 12:00 AM

NEW YORK

A lawyer for President Donald Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to a former porn star a month before the 2016 election – part of an agreement to keep her quiet about an extramarital affair she had with the president, according to a report Friday.

Attorney Michael Cohen arranged the payment to Stephanie Clifford in October 2016 after her lawyer negotiated a nondisclosure agreement, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Clifford, who has made dozens of movies under the name Stormy Daniels, has privately alleged the encounter with Trump took place after they met at a July 2006 celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, people familiar with the matter told the newspaper.

Trump has denied several allegations of sexual misconduct in the past.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But the incident with Clifford was consensual, according to reports.

Clifford, 27 at the time, had appeared in scores of X-rated films, including "Porking with Pride #2" and "Good Will Humping."

"These are old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election," a White House official told the Journal.

Cohen, a longtime Trump Organization lawyer, denied anything took place between the president and Clifford and sent a two-paragraph statement by email addressed "TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN" and signed by "Stormy Daniels" denying that she had a "sexual and/or romantic affair" with Trump.

"Rumors that I have received hush money from Donald Trump are completely false," the statement said.

Another adult film star, Jessica Drake, alleged in an October 2016 press conference that Trump kissed her and two other women without permission in a hotel suite after the same 2006 golf event.

"I did not sign (a nondisclosure agreement), nor have I received any money for coming forward," Drake told the Journal. "I spoke out because it was the right thing to do."

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event

    A day after President Donald Trump apparently described African countries as "shithole countries" in White House meetings, the president repeated the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr: "that no matter what the color of our skin, or the place of our birth, we are all created equal by god." The president signed a proclamation Thursday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. After the signing, reporters peppered the president with questions.

Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event

Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event 1:58

Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event
Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 1:58

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks
Democrats face hurdles in quest to reclaim the House and Senate 1:54

Democrats face hurdles in quest to reclaim the House and Senate

View More Video