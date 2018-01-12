National Politics

Casey reports $8.6M in cash for US Senate re-election bid

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 04:02 PM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey reports that he's heading into his re-election year with $8.6 million in campaign cash, easily leading his rivals.

Casey's campaign reported the tally Friday. Jan. 31 is the deadline to give full campaign finance reports to the Federal Election Commission.

Casey's cash total is almost twice as much as he reported at the same point in 2012 while running for his current term.

U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta says his campaign had more than $1 million, while Paul Addis, a former energy-sector executive, says he had more than $1.3 million. They're running for the GOP nomination to challenge Casey.

Other Republicans running are state Rep. Jim Christiana and perennial candidate Joe Vodvarka. Libertarian Dale Kerns also is running.

March 6 is the deadline to file paperwork to get on the May 15 primary ballot.

