Would Proposition 55 increase California’s losses to other states?

1:09 Sean Thompson, pie wielding activist, attends City Council meeting Pause

3:13 Republic FC's Paul Buckle 'very proud' of his champions

1:27 Sacramento's Mayor-Elect Darrell Steinberg backs Measure G

1:18 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick talks about his readiness

3:16 Current NFL players with ties to Sacramento area

2:48 Pie-wielding activist Thompson says he doesn't regret targeting Kevin Johnson, but wouldn't do it again.

0:19 Police investigate death near Garden Highway

2:05 How to slash your power bill by using solar panels

2:41 Yosemite official testifies about gender bias, hostile work environment

4:36 Trump, Clinton clash in first presidential debate