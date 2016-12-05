How far can California go to resist Trump crackdown?

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan Pause

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:36 Rep. Becerra denounces Donald Trump

1:07 Gun rights activists say they'll defy new state laws signed Friday by Gov. Brown

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

1:34 Mayor Kevin Johnson's last State of the City address

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly