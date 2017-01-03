Legislature will be drinking old whines in new bottles

0:41 CalPERS retiree testifies about losing his CalPERS pension Pause

1:12 Why did CalPERS stick with tobacco ban?

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection

0:22 Assembly leader: Jerry Brown 'backed us into a corner' on housing package

1:38 Recent storms give Sierra snowpack a fighting chance at first measurement

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

2:25 California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

0:48 Bicyclist killed in Elk Grove collision