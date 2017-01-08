State Bar gets the message, begins to split its functions

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection Pause

0:39 Kevin de León on hiring Eric Holder to watch Trump

0:44 Anthony Rendon challenges Trump on immigrants: 'This is our day one'

1:12 Thrashing rains, winds batter Sacramento region

0:06 Rushing water on the Yuba River at Donner Pass

3:28 January 1997 Northern California flood: Broken levees, mudslides, homes under water

0:59 California Legislature is getting more diverse, but there are fewer women

0:15 American River bike trail flooded in some areas

0:13 12-year-old rescued from submerged car in Placer County