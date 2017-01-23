Feel-good efforts won’t solve California’s housing crisis

1:11 Alex Padilla: Trump's election allegations 'absolutely false, without basis, without evidence' Pause

3:54 Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

0:47 Jerry Brown asks: 'Who is the most forgotten soul in California?'

4:55 Gavin Newsom speaks at Democratic National Convention

0:48 "I'm going to miss this tree," little girl says

1:57 After Trump's election, these women decided to run for office

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

1:21 Friend remembers homeless man who died outside Sacramento City Hall

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands