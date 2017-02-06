Guns, union dues and mining: California issues await full U.S. Supreme Court

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money Pause

0:52 BOE Member Jerome Horton says board members don't control agency purchases

1:29 How would repealing Obamacare affect California?

1:21 Jerry Brown: California avoided budget deficit through cuts, new taxes

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

1:15 Mom describes how costs add up to treat her daughter's diabetes

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'

0:48 Trump counters on Putin question, says 'Our country's so innocent?'