Brown’s big legacy projects could be Trump’s targets

0:47 Flooding and high river flows along the American River Parkway Pause

1:45 Bird's-eye view of incredibly high water at American River, Yolo Bypass and Rio Vista bridge

0:52 BOE Member Jerome Horton says board members don't control agency purchases

3:54 Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

1:09 Oroville Dam spillway: 'It's not supposed to do that'

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

0:31 Watch incredible water releases from Oroville Dam - 15,000 cubic feet per second

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

1:40 Eric Holder makes first visit to California Capitol as outside counsel