Bullet train suffers two big setbacks that could be fatal

1:19 Agriculture interests bash Isadore Hall's impartiality on labor board Pause

1:11 Jerry Brown: Parts of California will become 'unlivable' if climate change goes unchecked

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

2:12 State Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from California Senate floor

1:18 Lessons learned from the 'Yucks' help Lynch pursue winning culture for 49ers

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

1:24 The best beer is the one that's shared

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

1:26 Meet four Sacramento-area football players in the NFL combine