Dan Walters

April 1, 2017 2:40 PM

How far can California go as it becomes immigrant sanctuary?

Dan Walters

Observations on California and its politics

By Dan Walters

dwalters@sacbee.com

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein is a very vocal member of California’s chorus of complaint about President Donald Trump’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

“I couldn’t be more disappointed that President Trump has used his first budget proposal to prioritize the border wall – his pet project – and a deportation force over critical support for state and local law enforcement,” Feinstein declared in March.

Later, when the Department of Homeland Security laid out a plan to implement his immigration order, Feinstein fumed that was “simply unparalleled in its meanness, scope and most likely its enforceability.”

But 23 years ago, when Feinstein was running for her first full term in the Senate, she was singing a different tune.

Democrat Feinstein’s 1994 campaign aired a television ad, illustrated with shadowy figures, that accused Republican rival Michael Huffington of being soft on illegal immigration.

“While Congressman Huffington voted against new border guards, Dianne Feinstein led the fight to stop illegal immigration,” the ad declared. In her own voice, Feinstein boasted of seeking more border guards, lighting and fencing.

In fact, the border-hardening steps that then-President Bill Clinton took in the mid-1990s with Feinstein’s support foretold the wall that Trump seeks for the entire border. And they were effective, making crossing into California so difficult that the flow shifted eastward into Arizona.

Feinstein was pretty much in synch with California voters in 1994.

They not only re-elected her but passed Proposition 187 to deny public benefits to those in the country illegally, and re-elected Republican Gov. Pete Wilson, a Proposition 187 backer, over Kathleen Brown, Gov. Jerry Brown’s sister.

Feinstein is also pretty much in synch with California voters today, as a new poll by the UC-Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies indicates.

It found that Californians strongly support giving undocumented immigrants a pathway to citizenship, oppose Trump’s plans to build a wall, and narrowly favor local communities’ declaring themselves to be sanctuaries and refusing to cooperate with immigration authorities.

The poll was released just hours after Trump’s attorney general, Jeff Sessions, threatened “sanctuary cities” with a loss of federal law enforcement funds, which touched off a new round of condemnatory statements from California politicians.

AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Department of Justice will stop awarding grants to sanctuary cities, during Monday's White House press briefing. "Unfortunately some states and cities have adopted policies designed to frustrate the enforc

The White House

'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

At a hearing on Senate Bill 54, which would prohibit California law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities, lawmakers on on Monday March 13, 2017 heard emotional testimony from both sides. Video courtesy of the California Senate

Alexei Koseff akoseff@sacbee.com

Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León termed Sessions’ threat “blackmail,” even though the state often threatens financial sanctions on local governments that resist its decrees.

As many as three million Californians could be affected by the crackdown – human beings who overwhelmingly are hard-working, obey California’s laws, and play vital economic roles.

In recent years, California has done just about everything possible to legalize them under state law, including driver’s licenses, college aid, professional and occupational licensing and, in some cases, health care.

Feinstein’s change of sentiment personifies the state’s truly remarkable metamorphosis on immigration – from passing Proposition 187 to vociferous opposition to Trump – in scarcely two decades.

But how far can California go? Ultimately, immigration is a federal matter, and if we posture as a defiant sanctuary for those in the country illegally, such as a pending de León bill would do, the backlash elsewhere could dash any hope of federal immigration reform and thus the pathway to citizenship Californians properly support.

 
Sign up
Our Capitol Alert newsletter has updates on what’s new at California’s Capitol. Sign up here.

Dan Walters: 916-321-1195, dwalters@sacbee.com, @WaltersBee

Related content

Dan Walters

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Dan Walters: Big election, but most people 'could care less'

View more video

About This Blog


Dan Walters' column appears in dozens of California newspapers. He joined the Sacramento Union’s Capitol bureau in 1975 and in 1981 began writing the state’s only daily newspaper column devoted to California political, economic and social events. He and the column moved to The Sacramento Bee in 1984. Contact him at dwalters@sacbee.com or 916-321-1195. Twitter: @WaltersBee

Editor's Choice Videos